OLYMPIA, Wash.-

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the Northwest Blood Coalition urge eligible blood donors to donate during National Blood Donor Month.

“Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood,” said Angel Montes, Donor Services Executive, Red Cross Northwest Region.

The need for blood donations across the state is at a critical level which is anticipated to continue until donations increase according to a press release from the Washington Department of Health.

Donations are critical for patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, blood disorder treatments, childbirth complications, and other serious and potentially life-threatening conditions and injuries.

There is a specific need for younger volunteers willing to commit to multiple donations a year. Those who have regularly donated can encourage younger loved ones to join in the lifesaving commitment.

According to today's Department of Health press release most people in good health, at least 18 years old and weighing 110 pounds, can donate blood. People aged 16 and 17 may donate in Washington with signed permission forms.

Information about donating blood and blood drives in Washington can be found through the following organizations: Vitalant, Cascade Regional Blood Centers, BloodworksNW, and the American Red Cross Northwest Region.

“You can help patients in need by making a blood or platelet donation today," Montes said.