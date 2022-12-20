Japanese beetle quarantine boundaries expanded after 2022 trapping season

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) expanded the boundaries of the Japanese beetle quarantine through an emergency rule after beetles were confirmed outside the quarantine area, according to a press release from the department.

Project leaders in the Japanese beetle eradication efforts confirmed the beetles presence beyond the quarantine area, leading to the emergency filing from WSDA on December 15. The quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort through WSDA to get rid of the invasive beetle species. It began in September, with plans to reassess after the species’ summer flight season.

The reassessment led to the emergency filing, which takes effect immediately. The rule expands the boundaries of the quarantine for 120 days, according to WSDA.

Despite numerous attempts and efforts to keep the pests from spreading, several beetles were caught outside of the quarantine area by the end of the 2022 trapping season, according to the press release.

“Due to this, immediate action is needed to expand the internal Japanese beetle quarantine to more accurately reflect the area of infestation in order to prevent the beetles from spreading into non-infested areas,” said project coordinator Camilo Acosta.

The pictured map shows the old quarantine area in red and the new boundaries in yellow. Those living in these areas should be careful when traveling outside of the boundaries and know which items commonly transport the beetles. If you’re moving outside of the quarantine boundaries, you will not be able to take regulated items with you, like potted plants, turf and gardening soil, according to the WSDA.

Keep an eye out for the Japanese beetle and report any sightings.