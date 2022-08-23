GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
In an effort to halt the spread of the invasive Japanese beetle, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), has adopted a quarantine limiting the movement of certain items in the infested area.
The new quarantine rule amends the existing one that prohibits the movement of items into the state from known infested areas outside of the state.
Under the new quarantine, the movement of topsoil, compost, yard debris, and cut flowers, is restricted outside of a 49 square mile area around Grandview.
The WSDA conducted outreach to the public and businesses that will be impacted by the new quarantine rule before adopting it.
After the summer flight season for the beetle, the WSDA will determine if it will be necessary to expand the quarantine zone.
To date, the WSDA has confirmed sightings of the Japanese beetle in Wapato, Richland, Mabton, Sunnyside, and Outlook.
If you think you spot a Japanese beetle, please snap a photo and report it online.
