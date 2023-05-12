WAPATO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) plans to begin treating city property for invasive Japanese Beetles starting this week.

According to the WSDA the treatment is part of a memorandum of understanding with The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.

WSDA officials plan to go door-to-door gathering permission from Wapato residents to treat private property with insecticides. According to today's press release the WSDA is hoping to treat 1,500 properties over about 500 acres in the Wapato area.

The WSDA will also be hosting an open house for residents to learn more about the treatment process from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at Lions Park (1109 S. Camas Ave).