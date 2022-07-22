GRANDVIEW, Wash. - The Japanese Beetle Response Yard Debris Dump Site is now open at 875 Bridgeview Road in Grandview. This site is meant to keep the bugs from traveling into uncontaminated area.
The site is open from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items you are allowed to dump include flowers, roots and brush. Items not allowed include manure, compost and garbage.
Currently, a 49 square mile radius in Yakima and Benton counties have been designated as the infestation area.
Amber Betts the Communications Director for the Department of Agriculture said the beetles could spread easily if yard debris is taken out of the area.
"If we took just two outside of the area and they can mate, and lay more eggs then we have more of a problem," Betts said.
The WSDA did a treatment project in Spring but said residents that received treatment won't see results until the beetles lay their eggs again this summer. That's because the treatment they sprayed targets newly hatched grubs. The grubs that were already in the ground when the treatment happened, grew into adults.
"What will happen is right now they're eating, they're feasting up a storm, mating and then they'll go back in the ground," Betts said. "Then they'll lay their eggs and they will hatch and those grubs will eat the grass we treated in the spring and won't survive."
This means adult beetles could still be in your yard debris, so even if you had your yard treated, you should still take your debris to the dump site.
Maria Sales lives in the infested area and said she usually burns her yard debris if it's a small amount. She said she does it safely with a water source nearby. When she had big loads of debris her husband would go dump it in Selah. She said having a site to dump her debris that's closer benefits them.
Betts said the best way to dispose of your yard waste is to use a dump site. WSDA is not sure if a fire will kill the beetles because it has to burn for a certain amount of time and a certain temperature. The fire could also get out of control with the hot temperatures we are seeing.
Right now, using the dump site is optional. However, WSDA proposed a quarantine of the infested area that would make it a requirement.
Sales said she would be in favor of a quarantine.
"If it's something that's very, very dangerous, that's necessary then yes," Sales said. "We've done it up to now with the covid pandemic and saw that was effective."
A public hearing for the proposed quarantine will be held on August 2 at 10 a.m. at the Learning Center located at 313 Division Street in Grandview. Betts said she encourages people to attend and have their voice heard no matter their opinion.
If you do spot Japanese Beetles in your area you can report a sighting HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.