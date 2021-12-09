GRANDVIEW, WA - Washington State Department of Agriculture is trying to control the spread of the Japanese beetles and might quarantine about 49 square miles of Grandview, this is why they are looking for the community's feedback.
"In 2020 we caught 3 and then the very first day of checking the traps this year we caught over 400" said Amber Betts, Media Relations Coordinator for The Washington State Department of Agriculture.
This is an issue because Japanese Beetles' favorite food is most of the crops grown in Yakima County.
"They love roses, they love hops, grapes, basically anything that you can find here, especially in the Yakima Valley" said Betts.
These insects spread extremely quick too, and each adult beetle that lays eggs can lay up to 100.
"Right now really concentrated in that area" said Betts. "If we can get ahead of this we can potentially stop it from getting into our crops and affecting our agricultural economy."
This is why they are asking the community of Grandview for help.
"The next step in our rule making process is to solicit that feed back from our local business owners or businesses that do business in that area" said Betts.
Their goal is to try to contain the Japanese Beetles as much as they can before they affect the crops, but they really don't want to harm local businesses while doing so.
"In the event that a business would be disproportionately effected financially, we would do all that we can to mitigate that" said Betts. "But we won't know if a business will be effected if we don't hear from them."
If you find any beetles on your land, you can collect them and bring them to a drop off location at the Bleyhls in Grandview.
Washington State University has also released a treatment prevention plan to help people deal with the Japanese beetles throughout the year.
If you live in Grandview and want to take the survey click HERE.