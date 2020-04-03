SEATTLE, WA – U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Deb Haaland (NM-01) and other colleagues today introduced a bill to require school food authorities and local educational agencies to stop collecting unpaid meal fees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Suspend School Meal Debt Act would provide much-needed relief for families across the nation.
“It’s unconscionable that we allow school meal debt to get in the way of feeding kids, especially while so many parents and guardians are losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep Jayapal said. “This vital legislation will suspend the collection of meal debt during this crisis and cancel existing school meal debt, because our kids need food during this crisis – not shame. Millions of children around the nation rely on school meals, and we have a moral responsibility to ensure these kids still have access to food and meals during this crisis."
According to the School Nutrition Association (SNA), the median amount of unpaid meal debt by school district across the US has soared 70 percent over the past six years. In just 2018, 75 percent of school districts reporting to SNA had unpaid meal debt ranging from $10 to $500,000. Often times, unpaid school meal debt results in students going hungry, experiencing lunch shaming at school by peers and school administrators, and places financial pressure on their family.
The Suspend School Meal Debt Act would:
- Formally suspend the collection of all meal debt,
- Suspend any late fees associated with such unpaid meals,
- Cancel the meal debt for families and,
- Require the secretary of agriculture to reimburse each school food authority and local educational agency.