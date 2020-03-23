KENNEWICK, WA – Statement from Jeff Dunham:
Hi everyone. Hope you’re all doing as well as possible right now. And no surprise, due to the current pandemic, my show at Toyota Center in Kennewick scheduled for Thursday, April 23rd, has been postponed until Thursday, December 3rd of this year. Hang on to your tickets, as they will be honored on that new date.
Let’s all hope we’re free and clear by then and back to making some fun. Also, watch online for a few videos from us with things to do while there’s nothing to do! Hang in there, America! We’ll get through this, Jeff Dunham.