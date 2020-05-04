RICHLAND, WA - Successful Real Estate brokerage owner, Jeff Smart, has announced his candidacy for Benton County Commissioner in District 1.
“I feel called to serve the citizens of Benton County and bring my management skills to the table for all” says Smart. “Whether it’s been in Real Estate management or international business management, I know the path to bringing together groups to accomplish a goal.” Smart intends to bring a number of issues to the forefront of his campaign. Those issues include but are not limited to; a much needed mental health facility serving youth as well as adults in our County, an accounting of property taxes for all citizens in the County, as well as the public safety tax, and working with the State to bring more affordable housing availability to the area.
“We have to bring more buildable land into the urban growth boundary to allow builders to construct homes that more citizens can afford.” Born and raised in Benton County, Smart has seen the area grow over the last number of decades. His dedication to the community is well known. Aside from working with the local Tri City Association of Realtors, where he was the local President in 2018 and is the Washington State Association of Realtors, 2020 Treasurer, Smart has always promoted transparency with any group charged with caretaking of member or community funds.
“Those that pay for the County or the Association to which they belong with their hard-earned money, deserve to know where it is being spent and how they can advise on it’s use.” Aside from work, Smart likes to devote his time to not just his wife, Dani, and their five children and seven grandchildren, but to local community support groups. “I like to involve myself in groups that give back to our community. Such as the Knights Community Hospital Lending Program that gives out medical equipment to anyone in need for free, and, through the TC Association of Realtors, the Therapeutic Riding of Tri Cities, promoting physical, psychological and social well-being of people with special needs. It is important that we take care of those around us.”
Smart is a graduate of Kamiakin High School as well as Washington State University. He owns Smart Realtors as well as HomeSmart Elite Brokers in Kennewick. Jeff and his wife Dani live in Richland, and Jeff can be reached via phone at 509-438-8227 or via email at jeffjsmart@gmail.com