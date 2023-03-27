- Age: 52

- Domestic box office: $2.92 billion

- Average per movie: $132.7 million

Jeremy Renner played master archer Hawkeye in several Marvel films and portrayed the character in the 2021 television series, "Hawkeye." His acting career began in the mid-1990s, though his breakthrough role came with the 2008 Oscar-winning film "The Hurt Locker." The actor received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Staff Sergeant William James.