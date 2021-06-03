"Job Foundations" program tries to increase employment for students with disabilities

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Developmental Disabilities program partners will begin a new program that aims to increase the number of students with disabilities who exit the school system to be connected to a job or post-secondary education.
The program, called Job Foundations, uses partners from local school districts, Developmental Disability Administration (DDA), Department of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kittitas County, Elmview, Entrust, along with students and families. The program is specific to students who are 19 years old, eligible for DDA services, and currently in school and plan to remain in school until 21 years of age.
“We have an incredible network of partners in Kittitas County,” states Kasey Knutson, Developmental Disabilities Coordinator. “These partners have already formed a Transition Network that has been operating in our county for over twenty years. The Transition Network is ready to provide more options for families and students in Kittitas County, so we are excited to start Job Foundations and provide more local opportunities.”