YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Sun Fair Parade Committee has announced the 2023 Grand Marshal for the Sun Fair Parade.
Joe Mann has been chosen for his contributions to the Yakima Valley community. Joe has been involved with local charities and youth programs. Joe received the Ted Robertson Award in 2021 for his work within the community.
The Sun Fair Parade is an annual event to bring the Yakima community together.
"We are honored to have Joe Mann as our Grand Marshal for the 2023 Sun Fair Parade," said Holly Cousens, of the Yakima Sun Fair Parade Committee.
The Yakima Sun Fair parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on September 23. The parade route will wind through the heart of downtown Yakima.
The parade is a family-friendly event and open to all.
Several NonStop Local staff will also be taking part in the parade.
