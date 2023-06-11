RICHLAND, Wash. - 3 local organizations partnered up at John Dam Plaza in Richland for a one-of-a-kind event after Tri-Cities Pride was delayed until 2024.

This doesn't stop people from celebrating pride in their own ways by hosting LGBTQ+ events. Audrey is an organizer and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation here in the area. She wants to let everyone in the LGBTQ+ community know they matter.

"LGBTQ people are very important members of our community," Audrey says. "They work in all areas of this community, at Hanford, in the schools, everywhere and without them there wouldn't be a Tri-Cities."

Audrey says they normally hold events like this once a year, but the rest of the year she says they are out at pride events, holding study groups and other numerous community groups.

The clothing drive had clothes, shoes and cooking tools along with some other important resources.

Adrian Aguilar works for the Benton Franklin Health District in the HIV department. He wanted to be there today to provide support for the community.

"A lot of people are not aware of what we do in a sense in the community," said Aguilar. "We want to make it more personal and make it so people know who we are personally and what services we serve."

Also on hand was Planned Parenthood's Jazmin Avalos. She is the Latin-X community organizer. She told me she is there to give out information on the resources Planned Parenthood offers.

"We offer pregnancy testing, STI testing, abortion and gender-affirming hormone therapy as well," said Avalos.

Above all, Avalos says she's there for the community.

Audrey told me the purpose of this event is to get the conversation going in the community.

Audrey says events like these are a safe space for anyone who attends. She said the most important thing to her is for people to feel loved and empowered.