SUNNYSIDE, WA - The John Hughes Student Health Center, located on the Sunnyside High School Campus will be hosting a sports physical week from July 15th to July 19th. The Center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The fall sports season is right around the corner, and the athletes need to have their sports physicals updated before the first day of practice. During Sports Physical week, the Student Health Center is offering $10 sports physicals for all athletes. Astria Health’s skilled medical staff provides excellent care and inexpensive physicals to help our athletes get ready to start their sports season without the need of an appointment. This allows our athletes the convenience of seeing a health care provider, on their schedule, and at a location right on campus, without the stress of making arrangements for an appointment.

Manuel Jimenez speaks both English and Spanish.

John Hughes’s Student Health Center invites the Sunnyside community athletes to walk in or call ahead to complete their physicals for the upcoming school year and sports seasons.