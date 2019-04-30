John Singleton dies at 51 after suffering stroke

"Boyz n the Hood" director John Singleton died Monday due to complications from a stroke he suffered almost two weeks ago.

He was 51.

His family announced his death shortly after they confirmed that he had been taken off life support.

"John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends," they said in a statement.

"John Singleton left an indelible mark on the world through his masterful artistry and uncompromising humanity," talent agency ICM Partners, which signed Singleton in 2014, said in a statement. "He was a visionary filmmaker and social commentator who created a path for a new generation of filmmaker, many of whom he mentored, in a way they never saw possible."

The Academy Award-nominated director was placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering a stroke April 17 while in the hospital. He reportedly had checked himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing weakness in his leg, according to TMZ.

At 24, Singleton became the youngest and the first black filmmaker to receive an Oscar nomination for best director and best original screenplay for "Boyz n the Hood," starring Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Angela Bassett, Nia Long, Regina King and Laurence Fishburne.

"Boyz n the Hood," the 1991 crime-drama, centered on three friends growing up during the gang and drug culture in South Central Los Angeles, became one of Singleton's most notable films and remains a classic to this day.

Singleton's family said Monday he had hypertension, which is high blood pressure that puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs.

Shelia Ward, Singleton's mother, filed court documents late last week seeking to be appointed as a temporary conservator to make medical decisions and to handle his business affairs.

"We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the family said Monday. "We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received."

Singleton directed a number of iconic films that examined the complexities of inner-city life and coming of age for African Americans, including "Poetic Justice" and "Baby Boy." He's also behind the movies "Abduction," "Shaft," "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Rosewood" and "Four Brothers."

Most recently, Singleton was the creator and executive producer of the FX drama "Snowfall," about the start of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles and "its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it," according to FX Networks. In September, the show was renewed for a third season.

His family called him "prolific" and said his work "changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood."

"His films and the incredible influence they had will be studied forever," ICM said. "John was a consummate professional in every way and an extraordinary friend. We were blessed to have had John in our lives. He is simply gone too soon."

Tributes to Singleton began pouring in on social media throughout the day as reports of the filmmaker's fading health began to surface.