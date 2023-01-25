KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The City of Kennewick is now accepting applications for its Citizen's Academy that will be held February 22 and 23.
The Citizen's Academy is a free two-night program that helps community members gain a better understanding of the workings of their local government.
According to a City of Kennewick press release the goal of the Citizen's Academy is to better equip the community to fully participate in building Kennewick's future by discovering how they can be more involved in their city.
Topics covered at the Citizen's Academy will include:
- How a city budget is developed.
- How public safety resources are used.
- How the City Council prioritizes issues.
The Citizen's Academy will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the City of Kennewick's Council Chambers.
Applications for the Citizen's Academy are due by February 6. Space is limited to 25 spots.
