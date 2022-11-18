Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres.
Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on Sunday.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating his murder. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said they don't have any suspects they can arrest yet.
"We are interviewing plenty of people, we are happy that the community has been giving us information about the death of Mr. Torres," Schilperoort said.
Torres cousin Marisol Garcia said Torres was a goofy, warm-hearted person that loved to help people.
"If someone was cold, he would throw the jacket off of his back just to make sure you were warm," Garcia said.
Torres family said they'll remember his smile most. Garcia said she can't imagine why someone would kill Torres and leave his body like they did.
"I can't believe how they left him here, like who would do that to a human being?" Garcia said. "Someone that they know had a lot of respect and cared about people."
Torres older brother Jorge Castro said his favorite memory with Torres is when Torres teased Castro because his dog was "ugly."
Castro said while the family is going through a hard time, he hopes Torres death isn't in vain and something is done.
"This is not a coincidence," Castro said. "You heard what happened last week or the week before. They're just finding people left and right, you know, so you know this is not no coincidence. I know this has a connection with something whatever it is, whoever it is. I just hope it shines light on that."
If you have any information about Torres death, call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500 and ask for Detective Dunn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.