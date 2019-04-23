YAKIMA, WA - Country singer Josh Turner, and rap superstar Nelly, will be performing the opening weekend of this year’s Central Washington State Fair in September.

Turner will be performing on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. on the opening day of the fair. The singer, known for his deep, rich voice has had a number of hits over the years including “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and the “Long Black Train,” among others.

On the following night, Saturday, September 21, Grammy Award winning rapper Nelly will perform at the fair at 7:30 p.m. The multi-platinum selling artist has had a number of hits including “Hot in Here,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Just a Dream,” and “Country Grammar.”

General admission bleacher seats for all U.S. Cellular Concert Series shows at the Corona Stage are free with admission to the fair, however a limited amount of reserved seating is available for purchase for all performances. Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday morning, April 26, at 10 a.m. through the State Fair Park Box Office, all TicketsWest outlets, www.ticketswest.com and charge-by-phone at 800.325.7328 (SEAT). Reserved seat tickets do not include fair admission.

For more information on ticket prices and other entertainment information, visit the fair’s website, www.fairfun.com. The Central Washington State Fair runs September 20-29 in Yakima.