WAPATO, Wash. - This episode of Journey with Jessica will surely quench your thirst!
This month features a sparkling wine house in Wapato, Washington and showcases the differences between sparkling wine, champagne and regular wine.
Washington is rich in wine culture and Brandon Dietrich, the Vice President of Guest Services at Treveri Cellars shares why.
"We have a great climate here in this area for grapes," Dietrich says.
Sparkling wine differs from wine because it goes through a second fermentation process. At Treveri Cellars - this is called "tirage" and through this process, carbon dioxide gets trapped in the bottle which makes the wine fizzy or "sparkling."
Treveri Cellars opened in 2010 and wanted to put Washington sparkling wine on the map. They have been successful, winning many awards.
Estimated Time to Arrive at Destination:
Tri-Cities: 1 hr. 10 min. (74 miles)
Yakima: 12 min. (8-9 miles)
Walla Walla: 2 hr. (123 miles)
Pendleton: 2 hr. 5 min. (134 miles)
Hermiston: 1 hr. 33 min. (1 hr. 33 min)
Ellensburg: 45 min. (44 miles)
Prosser: 41 min. (42 miles)
Selah: 14 min. (12 miles)
Bubble igloos are set up on the patio during the colder months and are popular, I recommend making reservations very early in advance.
They are open everyday from 12-7 on weekdays, 12-9 Friday and Saturday and 10-6 on Sundays.
If you have a suggestion on where the next episode of Journey with Jessica should be, send an email to Jessica.Jalal@NonStopLocal.com
