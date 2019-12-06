YAKIMA, WA - U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved motions for a Washington state health care organization that outlined bid procedures for the sale of assets and provided additional time to submit a reorganization plan.

A judge approved both motions Tuesday for Astria Health, which operates three hospitals and a network of clinics in and around Yakima after they filed for bankruptcy in May.

Officials say the organization has until Jan. 31 to submit a reorganization plan that would need creditor approval by March 31. Organization officials say they have started pursuing plans to sell assets to satisfy creditors as a backup to securing exit financing.