OLYMPIA, Wash.-A third attempt to block Washington's ban on the sale of assault weapons from taking effect has been blocked in Thurston County Superior Court.
Guardian Arms v. Inslee had sought an injunction blocking House Bill 1240, which bans the sale of assault weapons from taking effect.
The ruling means that the ban will remain in place while legal challenges continue to play out in court. According to the Attorney General's Office there is one more legal challenge to HB 1240 pending in federal court in eastern Washington.
Governor Jay Inslee signed HB 1240 into law on April 25 and it took effect immediately. The law prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in Washington state while allowing reasonable exemptions for manufacture and sale to law enforcement and the military according to the Attorney General's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.