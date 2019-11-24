'Juice Jacking' taking over public charging stations

TRI-CITIES, WA- Experts are warning a new scam called 'juice jacking' may have hackers stealing your information out of public charging stations.

Those convenient USB charging stations in public places like an airport or coffee shop, could be loaded with malware by criminals looking to steal your money and identity. Experts say within seconds it could leave your phone hacked and your personal information stolen.

Tyler Russell, with the Better Business Bureau, said it could happen anywhere and in the matter of seconds.

"It can work really fast, and you may not realize it until you get to your destination," Russell said.

Here’s how the scam works: A computer is concealed within the charging kiosk or on cables left plugged in are programmed to automatically pair with smartphones when they are plugged in. The rogue computer can then freely access all the information stored on electronic devices, from passwords to emails, to address books to photos to text messages. It can even do a full backup of your phone, all of which can be accessed wirelessly by the crooks.

As we enter the holiday travel season, Russell said now is the time to be extra cautious when charging your phone at an airport.

"The cable used to plug into the charging station will transmit information and allows a device to access your information or download malware onto your tablet or even your phone," Russell said.

Avoid being a victim of the juice jacking scam with a few simple steps.