KENNEWICK, Wash. - Studies show it's more common for women than men to go to the doctor and get checkups.
According to the CDC, men in the United States tend to die 5 years earlier than women die because of heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries.
they also run the risk of developing prostate cancer at an early age.
Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sherry Zhao from the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center says, it's important that men get check-ups regularly with their primary care physicians.
"Prostate cancer tends to be a slow growing cancer and a lot of prostate cancer patients might not need treatment or we can hold off on treatment for a little while and do something called "active surveillance" to spare them the side effects of treatment," explained Zhao.
She also says men also run the risk of developing colon cancer.
She does suggest all patients undergo a colonoscopy starting at the age of 45, especially you have a family history of cancer.
Dr. Zhao also says, "For both of these cancers, early detection is the key here, where if you detect it early, you can undergo much less invasive procedures and surgery or radiation to cure it, but if it's found in a later stage the treatment does become quite a bit more complicated."
A few things you can do to try to prevent those risk factors are keeping up with a healthy lifestyle, for example, going out for daily walks or staying active with different active hobbies. Maintaining a healthy diet is also another main factor to focus on.
Dr. Zhao also says you can talk to your primary care physicians to make a healthy plan for yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.