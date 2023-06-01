YAKIMA, Wash.- Historical, musical and performance events are scheduled in celebration of Juneteenth in Yakima June 15-19.
According to a press release from the Yakima County NAACP the following events are planned.
Thursday, June 15: The Downtown Rotary's Racial Justice Committee will host "Historical Perspectives." Two of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's best known speeches will be discussed by Reverend Robert Trimble and Eisenhower class president Joshua Jaiyeola at 5:30 p.m. in the Yakima Valley College conference room.
Saturday, June 17: Freedom Ride at 11:30 a.m. from Central Lutheran Church and celebration 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at MLK, Jr Park. Hear oral histories of Yakima families.
Seniors and kids get a free snack and beverage. Live music will be performed and food and resource booths will be available.
Sunday, June 18: Historical African American vignettes will be performed by local artists with musical accompaniment. Free event at the Season Gallery and Bistro.
Monday, June 19: Welcome Reception at 2:30 p.m. and Main Juneteenth Event at 3 p.m. Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Seasons Performance Hall. $15 tickets can be purchased online.
