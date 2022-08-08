Junior college football to return to Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is getting a junior college football team for the first time in over three decades with the introduction of a team at Pacific Northwest Christian College. The school’s first football team, the Gladiators, launches September 3.
The last time there was a junior college football team in the area was before Columbia Basin College got rid of theirs in 1980, according to the press release.
The Gladiators will play at the Lampson Stadium. They will compete in the National Junior College Athletics Association’s Scenic West Athletic Conference in region 18. The team is coached by Bill Templeton and consists of 52 recruits that have been training since early August.
PNWCC’s mission is to bridge the gap between high school and college sports, so student athletes who don’t get to play at a university can still continue their athletic careers.
“The essence of the program is this,” said Templeton. “We want to be a blessing to the community by bringing football back to the Tri-Cities. Providing the opportunity for students to play an additional two years after high school while getting their two-year degree will set them up for success for the rest of their lives.”
A launch night for the new team will be held at the PNWCC new campus addition, 180 W Clearwater Avenue, Suite R. Fans and community members can visit August 26 from 7-9 p.m.
Additionally, 20 men have been recruited for a new PNWCC soccer team.
