YAKIMA, WA - This past weekend the new member class for the Junior League of Yakima gathered (while maintaining social distancing) outside along 3rd Street to put together backpacks with hygiene items for the homeless youth of Yakima.
Each backpack included the following: Hair Brush (mini) , First Aid Kit, Socks, Soap, Lotion, Shampoo, Conditioner, Lip Balm, Shaving Kit, Tooth Brush Kit, Hand wipes, Band Aides, Tissues, Hair Ties, Deodorant, Water bottle, Space blanket, Q-tips, Whistle and Mouthwash. Tampons/Pads were donated to each place to help with extra supply on hand.
The 120 backpacks were then taken to Dad’s House for distribution.