UPDATE:

The Juniper Fire has been 40% contained and has burned 242 acres.

Officials say the reason for the reduction in the acreage from the previous reports of 500 is because of more accurate mapping.

Level 3 evacuations for the Pine Creek Drainage area remain in place.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

There will be firefighters and equipment on the line tonight to monitor and patrol the fire. The goal is to have the fire ready for an expected cold front event with increased winds.

KLICKITAT COUNTY – A level three evacuation is in place for three houses near where the Juniper Fire in Klickitat County is burning.

The fire is currently burning in grass, sagebrush and timber. It started burning around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. This fire is estimated at 500 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.

Crews will be working toward a 100’ containment line around the fire, and aggressively working on burning areas.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon smoke was observed coming from the generator unit of a wind turbine south of Bickleton in rural Klickitat County. The fire engulfed the turbine 300 feet above the ground. Melted sections of the wind turbine fell to the ground igniting the fire. Aided by gusting winds, the fire spread to between 350 to 500 acres in steep canyon terrain.

25 fire units, 2 dozers, 2 engines from DNR are on scene working to contain the fire. At this time, the fire is about 20% contained. Overnight weather conditions favor more control of the fire.

State Mobilization was approved around 9:00 P.M. Additional fire units are expected to arrive Sunday morning.

As a precaution, three houses have been put on a level three evacuation notice by the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office. Structural firefighters are being stationed at the three houses overnight.