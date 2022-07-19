Juried art exhibit highlights the Yakima Valley ecosystem

'Emerging Balsamroot in Snow' (photograph) by David Hagen

COWICHE, Wash. — A juried art exhibit is coming back to Yakima Valley for its sixth annual installation through Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and the Boxx Gallery, featuring a diversity of visual art inspired by the Yakima Valley’s shrub-steppe ecosystem. There will be work from 41 artists, including painting, photography, collage, sculpture, fabric and others, all for sale. 

"Coiled Sage Dragon" (mixed media) by Lyn Lewis

The Images of the Shrub-Steppe Art Exhibit opens August 6 at 11 a.m., running through August 28. It will be juried by local artists Christie Tirado and Tom Harris. The Artists Reception is from 1-4 p.m., and the Juror’s Award will be gifted at 2 p.m. 

"Going to Roost' (fabric) by Deborah Ann

On August 7 at 2 p.m., photographer David Hagen will give a talk at the exhibit with lessons for photographing in the region. 