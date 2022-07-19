Juried art exhibit highlights the Yakima Valley ecosystem

COWICHE, Wash. — A juried art exhibit is coming back to Yakima Valley for its sixth annual installation through Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and the Boxx Gallery, featuring a diversity of visual art inspired by the Yakima Valley’s shrub-steppe ecosystem. There will be work from 41 artists, including painting, photography, collage, sculpture, fabric and others, all for sale.
The Images of the Shrub-Steppe Art Exhibit opens August 6 at 11 a.m., running through August 28. It will be juried by local artists Christie Tirado and Tom Harris. The Artists Reception is from 1-4 p.m., and the Juror’s Award will be gifted at 2 p.m.
On August 7 at 2 p.m., photographer David Hagen will give a talk at the exhibit with lessons for photographing in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.