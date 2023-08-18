TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The U.S. District Court of eastern Washington is warning residents of a recent scam threatening prosecution for failure to appear for federal jury duty.
Residents in various counties across eastern Washington have reported being called or emailed by individuals claiming to be County Deputies. The scammers reportedly tell the person who answers that a warrant has been issued for their arrest for failure to appear for jury duty.
Those receiving the calls or emails are asked to purchase a pre-paid money card or "verified bond voucher" to avoid criminal action.
The U.S. District Court for the eastern District of Washington is reminding residents that federal law enforcement will never contact a juror by phone or email and will never demand payment to avoid punishment.
Anyone who has received a scam call or email is asked to contact the U.S. District Court's Jury Office at 509-458-3400.
