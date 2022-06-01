BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
A jury in Benton County convicted 41-year-old Nicholas Miller of two counts of first degree child rape, one count of second degree child rape, one count of first degree child molestation and one count of second degree child molestation. All five counts come with the aggravated circumstance that Miller abused a position of trust and showed a pattern of prolonged abuse.
The charges refer to the abuse of a 15-year-old, who testified at the trial, feet from Miller, describing the sexual abuse they went through between ages 9 and 12.
Trial attorney Anita Petra prepared the case and was thanked by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for seeking justice. It also thanked the Richland Police Department for its investigation and assistance during the trial, and prosecutor’s office staff member Synthia Alcantar, who supported and scheduled victims and witnesses.
