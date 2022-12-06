A criminal court jury in New York on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of all charges in a sweeping, 15-year tax fraud scheme that prosecutors said was orchestrated by top executives at the company.
Jurors deliberated for just over a day before returning the guilty verdicts on a total of 17 counts, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. The company faces roughly $1.6 million in fines at sentencing.
“We are here today because of one reason and one reason only, because of the greed of Allen Weisselberg,” defense lawyer Susan Necheles said in closing arguments.
Trump, who was not charged in the case, complained about the case on social media Tuesday morning. After falsely claiming on Truth Social that murder and violent crimes are at an all time high in New York City, the former president said the district attorney's office had been "fighting a political Witch Hunt for D.C. against 'Trump.'"
