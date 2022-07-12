FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - The owner of local diner Just Joel's appeared in court on July 12 for the first time since since being accused of second degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Joel Watson, who is in his 40s, pleaded not guilty.
He is accused of fracturing a woman's nasal bone in an assault from December.
Watson's trial was set for September 21, and he is not allowed to have any sort of contact with the alleged victim through then.
