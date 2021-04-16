PASCO, WA - Local community members organized a demonstration in front of Pasco High School to bring awareness to the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo, a 13 year old Latino boy.
Chicago police bodycam caught the footage of the shooting and was released yesterday.
"We saw the footage and it was just chilling. We knew we had to do something. We want people to be aware of this." says organizer Mitchell Malloy.
The shooting happened March 29th at 3:30am.
Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman reported seeing a gun in Adam Toledo's hand.
In the video, Toledo drops the gun and raises his hands. A couple seconds after, Toledo was shot in the chest by Stillman which ultimately killed him.