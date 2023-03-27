PASCO, Wash. - Country music artist, Justin Moore, is scheduled for the Benton-Franklin Fair's Summer Concert Series.
Moore is a multi-platinum country star with 11 number one hits including "Somebody Else Will," "Why We Drink" and The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home."
His five studio albums have propelled his popularity into sharing the stage with the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert. He is also the host of the Justin Moore Podcast with guests ranging from Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey, professional wrestler Diamond Dallas Page and country star Tracy Lawrence.
Moore will perform at the fair on August 24 with tickets going on sale March 31
