KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police have made an arrest in connection to a weapons assault that happened on May 6.
On Saturday, May 6 KPD Officers responded to a weapons complaint on the 5900 block of W. 25th Ave. Police found a male gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries at the scene.
Kennewick Police have been investigating the shooting and developed probable cause for the arrest a juvenile male for 1st degree assault.
According to the KPD the juvenile suspect was at the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for a court appearance unrelated to the assault on May 25. KPD's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) arrested the suspect without incident and he has now been booked for 1st degree assault.
The KPD's investigation into the assault is ongoing, with more arrests possible. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
