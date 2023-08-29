BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-A juvenile female is on the run after brandishing a pair of scissors and threatening a driver while being transported to a foster home.
The juvenile was being driven from Walla Walla to Benton County by a Child Protective Services worker when she reportedly held a pair of scissors to the driver's throat according to the BCSO.
In a social media post the BCSO says the juvenile told the driver to keep going and eventually made them stop in a remote area north of Prosser. The juvenile then got out of the car and left the area in another car.
The BCSO's investigation is ongoing and several leads are being followed to locate the juvenile.
