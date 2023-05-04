A coroner says a gunman killed two relatives and a fast food worker in rural south Georgia before taking his own life Thursday. Coroner C. Verlyn Brock in Colquitt County said the shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant, all in the small city of Moultrie. Brock says the gunman then fatally shot himself. The coroner did not immediately identify the dead. Police swarmed the McDonald's restaurant in Moultrie after the shooting there, snarling traffic in the area. Moultrie is a city of about 15,000 people located about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida's state capital.