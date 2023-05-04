RICHLAND, Wash.-UPDATE: Richland Police responded to a weapons complaint at Richland High around 11:45 a.m. on May 4.
According to Officer Schwarder of the RPD security at Kadlec reported that a juvenile arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound around the same time.
After further investigation Richland Police believe the shooting may actually have happened in Benton City and not Richland. Richland Police are working with the Benton County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.
At this time it is not believed that any students were involved in the shooting according to the RPD.
Multiple Richland schools were under critical lockdowns, but according to the Richland School district all lockdowns have been lifted as of 12:45 p.m.
Richland High, Carmichael, River's Edge, Marcus Whitman, Lewis and Clark, Jason Lee, Three Rivers HomeLink and Christ the King were locked down.
NonStop Local staff is currently headed to the scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.