Juveniles at the Juvenile Justice Center helping food banks by growing around 1,000 pounds of food a year

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Jon Peyton, facilities supervisor at the Juvenile Justice Center works with the WSU Master Gardeners to get kids in the juvenile justice center outside and into the garden.
"They're not some evil mastermind, they're just kids that made a bad choice and if we can teach them something good that they can take to their community, their family and in the future then that's kind of our obligation," Peyton said.
He started working with the Master Gardeners in 2014. They use the space to teach and to give those in the detention center a way to give back to the community.
The food grown by the juveniles is taken to the Tri-Cities Food bank.
Peyton said they've donated 760 pounds of food this year already, with tomatoes and peppers making up the bulk of the food.
He also said they often give over 1,000 pounds of fresh produce a year.
The Master Gardeners also help teach the kids more about gardening in an indoor garden setting.
"What I love about it is that even though a kid may come in that's never been here before the others will tell them all about it," Master Gardener Alice Allison said.
The master gardeners also help them grow about 2,000 transplants over the year. They start them in spring and show the kids what it takes to start a plant.
Those transplants are grown to about a foot tall and hardened off before being taken to local food banks as well. The food banks give them to the community, giving those with low incomes a way to grow their own food.
Master Gardener Bill Dixon works with the kids in the outdoor garden and said they are the reason he volunteers.
"They're very interested in learning, gardening is something that some of them know a lot about and some of them know nothing," Dixon said.
Peyton said he hopes to continue adding raised beds and expanding the project to continue getting kids out into the garden.
"One of the great joys I have working here is just knowing that the kids have built this the kids have done 90% of the work and they've made a massive impact on the community," he said.
Peyton also told me that he hopes to grow more flowers and have them taken to local assisted living centers like Memory Care Center to spread some more joy in the community.
