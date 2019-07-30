MOSES LAKE, WA - Moses Lake's K-9 Chief was rewarded with a delicious rib eye steak for his impressive role in ending a brawl involving three officers.

MLPD officers were dispatched to a downtown bar early Saturday morning for a disturbance, but the people involved took off in a car before they arrived. K-9 Officer Stewart later caught up with the car - driven by Alejandro Sarraraz, 21, of Moses Lake - in front of a house.

Sarraraz began resisting as Officer Stewart tried to arrest him. This was when multiple people came out of the house and began trying to interfere with the arrest.

Officer Hohman arrived, and was trying to hold back the crowd when he was charged by Robert Reasonable, 18. As Officer Hohman and Sergeant McCain took Reasonable to the ground, Miguel Perez, 28, snuck up behind Hohman and sucker-punched him in the back of the head. Officer Stewart released Sarraraz to help the other officers, who were outnumbered. Sarraraz then struck Officer Stewart in the back with a full beer and ran away.