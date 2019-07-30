RICHLAND, WA - Kadlec Regional Medical Center announced today that they will be adding a K-9 to their security team.

The dog will start at the hospital mid-November. It is expected to be a German Shepard.

"Studies show that 80 percent of emergency nurses have been physically assaulted over the past year," says Dr. John Matheson, Kadlec ER Medical Director.

Kadlec will be the second hospital in the state to add a K-9 Patrol. They are modeling their new program after the one at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

"Certainly the vast majority of our interactions are positive, but people come in on their worst days," Dr. Matheson says.

Kadlec tells NBC Right Now that they want their staff and patients to always feel safe.

The K-9 will always have an officer with it; they will be in the main campus as well as the parking garage right next to the emergency department.

Kadlec is contracting with a security company to get the K-9 and its handler.