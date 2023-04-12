KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responding to the report of a male suspect pointing a gun at another driver in the area of 27th and Olympia on April 11 got some help from K-9 Officer Ivan in finding the gun.
The victim called 911 and reported the incident and the suspect tried to hide the gun near SR 397 and I-82 according to the KPD.
When Officers could not find the gun K-9 Officer Ivan was brought to the scene and quickly located the gun. According to the KPD the suspect was then booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of assault in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.
