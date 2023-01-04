K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD.
KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.
A few hours after being spotted, the suspect was seen again, a passenger in a car around Eastlake. When officers approached, he ran away, according to KPD. The area was contained while PPD came to assist in the search.
A PPD K-9 officer led the search team right to the suspect's hiding place, under a barbecue, according to the post. He was booked into jail for his existing warrants, plus new charges for stolen vehicle possession and some misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.