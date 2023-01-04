K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue
Courtesy: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD. 

KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.

A few hours after being spotted, the suspect was seen again, a passenger in a car around Eastlake. When officers approached, he ran away, according to KPD. The area was contained while PPD came to assist in the search. 

A PPD K-9 officer led the search team right to the suspect's hiding place, under a barbecue, according to the post. He was booked into jail for his existing warrants, plus new charges for stolen vehicle possession and some misdemeanors. 