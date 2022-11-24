Sable

FINLEY, Wash.-

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days.

Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody.

The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried to de-escalate the situation he resisted.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the K-9 Sable then apprehended the suspect.

The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and resisting arrest.

