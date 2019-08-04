K9 Axel used to track suspects in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Two suspects led Kennewick Police on a chase Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 3200 block of 47th Ave in the Canyon Lakes Area for a suspicious man. They found two men in a van and later identified them as 33-year-old Anthony Richman and 37-year-old Nathan Hildebrant.

As Kennewick officers went to speak to them, Hildebrant sped off with Richman hiding in the back of the car.

The officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car.

The men eventually abandoned the car and ran off on foot which is when police called in the K9 for help.

K9 Axel helped track one of the suspects to an assisted living facility nearby. Officers found Richman, arrested him and booked him for burglary.

They also eventually found the other suspect Hildebrant at his house and booked him for assault in the third degree.