K9 officer finds suspect after high speed chase

PASCO, WA - Police arrested a man after a high speed chase.

The suspect led police on a high speed chase through a residential area in Pasco.

Officers say they found 33-year-old Brandon Tiner driving recklessly early Wednesday morning.

When officers tried to pull him over, he sped off at 60 MPH in the area of 5th Avenue and Clark Street.

Tiner got away, but officers later the silver BMW in the middle of Sylvester Park with flat tires from jumping the curb.

Witnesses nearby say Tiner ran into a nearby alley.

Officers sent K9 "Hapo" who found Tiner hiding in a shed.

Tiner now faces felony eluding charges and two warrants.