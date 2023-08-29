KENNEWICK, Wash.- Robber in custody after K9 Ivan assisted.
According to Kennewick Police Department, at 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery at the Red Apple Market.
The Suspect fled on foot after officers arrived.
According to KPD, officer contained the area and requested K9 Ivan to respond.
After the suspect engaged in a foot pursuit with officers and K9 Ivan, the suspect cooperated with KPD.
The suspect was then arrested without further incident.
