RICHLAND, Wash.-
Kadlec held a ceremony for the installation of a bronze plaque honoring caregivers for their tireless work during the pandemic.
The plaque was unveiled in the Garden Terrace on the 7th floor of the Medical Center's main campus in Richland.
The plaque was purchased through donations from the Kadlec Community Mission Board and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Board.
According to a press release, the plaque will be "a lasting symbol to recognize, honor, and thank our caregivers for their brave, steadfast and compassionate service through the pandemic."
