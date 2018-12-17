RICHLAND, WA - For the past four years, Kadlec Medical Center has put together a backpack drive for foster children in Benton and Franklin Counties, with the help of the Richland Fire Department.
These backpacks are gender and age appropriate with blankets, toys and all the basic necessities. This year, Richland Fire Department donated $1,000 - double last year - and also helped by carrying the backpacks to their ambulances and delivering them to foster children.
"What's really cool is to be able to help people that sometimes aren't remembered or kind of forgotten about during the holiday season," said Captain Adam Hardgrove with the Richland Fire Department. "So, this gives them backpacks filled with toys, items they need, toiletries it's a really cool feeling."
Today Kadlec collected 129 backpacks and 51 quilted blankets which was their highest number over the past four years. Kadlec is thankful for the fire department's help, and are excited to be giving back during the holiday season for those in need.