KENNEWICK, WA - Kadlec Regional Medical Center is one of 3 hospitals in eastern Washington to earn a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS' Hospital Compare website reports on quality measures for more than 4,500 hospitals across the United States. Nationwide, there are 407 five-star hospitals.

“The CMS 5-star rating is a tremendous achievement, and reflects the hard work and commitment of more than 4,000 Kadlec caregivers who live our mission of providing safe, compassionate care each and every day,” said Reza Kaleel, Kadlec chief executive.

The overall rating summarizes up to 51 quality measures reflecting hospital conditions such as stroke, heart attack or pneumonia. These measures fall within 7 areas; mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging. The rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S. The overall rating ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. According to CMS, the most common overall hospital rating is 3 stars.

In all, 14 Washington hospitals earned 5-star ratings, including Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.